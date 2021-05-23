Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,768 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NXRT traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,996. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXRT. Raymond James upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

