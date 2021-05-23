Arcblock Market Capitalization Tops $9.41 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for $0.0955 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $9.41 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 49.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00059995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.72 or 0.00843867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,765.73 or 0.08000556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00078465 BTC.

About Arcblock

ABT is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

