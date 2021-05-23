Arizona State Retirement System Buys 82,515 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 82,515 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.35. 3,645,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,680. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

