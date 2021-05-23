Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.79 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,996 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 803.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,346,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,234. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

