Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,733,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.95.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.32. 824,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,812. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.62. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

