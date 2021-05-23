Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 35,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.73.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $128.25.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

