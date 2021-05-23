Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,314 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Biogen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,957,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Biogen by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.39.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,931. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.16. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.