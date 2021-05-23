Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Get Arko alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARKO. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,919. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,885,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000,000. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new position in Arko during the first quarter worth approximately $33,353,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arko by 20,670.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arko during the first quarter worth approximately $13,204,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.