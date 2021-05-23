ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001239 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 47% lower against the US dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $34.54 million and $1.61 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.46 or 0.00408431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00051499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00186833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.35 or 0.00729015 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,808,144 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

