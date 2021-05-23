Arqma Market Cap Reaches $188,811.84 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Arqma has a total market cap of $188,811.84 and $846.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 42.3% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,686.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,904.47 or 0.05826419 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.42 or 0.01561560 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.24 or 0.00398451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00139112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.28 or 0.00603538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.78 or 0.00433742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,385,900 coins and its circulating supply is 9,341,356 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.