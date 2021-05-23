Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.33.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 957 shares of company stock worth $117,785 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $144.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,081. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

