Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. 2,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 744,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $620.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 3.15.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after buying an additional 1,303,101 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,375,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 275,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 188,764 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,698,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the period. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

