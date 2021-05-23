Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €20.90 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.86 ($19.84).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.