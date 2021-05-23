Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 5,762 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $153,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $100,251.06.

NYSE AC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $35.79. 10,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,720. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $791.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 591.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 258.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

