Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

LON AGR traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 73.40 ($0.96). 3,527,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.32. The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 86.27 ($1.13).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

