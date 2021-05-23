ATC Coin (ATCC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 76.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 51.7% against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $275,139.07 and approximately $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.11 or 0.00409664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00010933 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000598 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

