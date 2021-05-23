Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Atkore worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 633.3% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atkore stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,525. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

