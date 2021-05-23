Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.53

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.53 and last traded at $74.79, with a volume of 1710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.97.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAWW. Truist began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,433.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 1,187 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $83,232.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,309,947 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after purchasing an additional 246,109 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 193,163 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

