Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Makes New Investment in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000. LDH Growth Corp I makes up approximately 0.9% of Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Separately, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,590,000.

LDHAU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Friday. 294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,236. LDH Growth Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16.

LDH Growth Corp I Company Profile

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

