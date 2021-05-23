ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of ATA opened at C$30.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.25. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$16.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

