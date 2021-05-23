AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 28,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 94,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $1,761,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,587,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,128,856. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a PE ratio of -85.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

