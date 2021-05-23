Attila (ATT) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Attila coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. Attila has a market cap of $50.72 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Attila has traded down 48.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00063220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00018517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.30 or 0.00913144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00087861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

Attila (ATT) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO.

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

