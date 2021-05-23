aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LIFE traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 287,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,612. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. Research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Schimmel bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 45,270 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the period. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

