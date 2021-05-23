AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $82.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.88.

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 641,931 shares of company stock valued at $64,829,757. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,569,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after acquiring an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in AutoNation by 5,070.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 366,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $25,430,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AN traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.94. The company had a trading volume of 960,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day moving average of $80.04.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

