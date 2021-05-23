Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of ATXI stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.68. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXI. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the period. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

