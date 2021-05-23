Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ASM. TheStreet lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ASM remained flat at $$1.32 on Thursday. 1,439,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,561. The company has a market capitalization of $132.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.43. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 103.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,500,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

