AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 million-$8.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 million.

Shares of RCEL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 94,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,424. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $455.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.97.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RCEL shares. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVITA Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.60.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

