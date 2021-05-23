AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million-$136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.70 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 141,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,272. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $851.16 million, a P/E ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. Research analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.