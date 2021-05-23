AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

NYSE:AZZ traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,329. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85. AZZ has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $51,350.00. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,211,000 after purchasing an additional 620,736 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,128,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,707,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,215,000 after purchasing an additional 100,687 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

