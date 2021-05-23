B. Riley Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Guess’ in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.37). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess”s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $648.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

GES has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of GES stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 2.24. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 6.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Guess’ news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001 over the last three months. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Guess”s payout ratio is -642.86%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

