Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,721 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Ball by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.78. 1,532,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.33. Ball Co. has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.65.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.