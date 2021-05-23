Bancor (BNT) Price Down 39.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Bancor has a total market cap of $834.82 million and $136.33 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor coin can now be bought for about $4.20 or 0.00011244 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bancor has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00062888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00018565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.38 or 0.00906916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00087673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bancor Coin Profile

Bancor is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 198,996,053 coins. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

