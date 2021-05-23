Bank of America Boosts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $105.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on YETI. KeyCorp raised their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE YETI traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,614. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.63. YETI has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.49.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $172,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,178. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

