Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 5,326 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,331. The company has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.34 and a 52-week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.63.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.