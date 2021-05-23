Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.31% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $16,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 26,930 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,837,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,153,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSGX. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ DSGX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.34. 109,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,740. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 97.23 and a beta of 1.08.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

