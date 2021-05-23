Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,613 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned approximately 0.12% of National Fuel Gas worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,156,000 after purchasing an additional 158,685 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFG. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Shares of NFG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.83. 377,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,810. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.61. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

