Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 45,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $93.65. 2,421,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average of $85.14.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.