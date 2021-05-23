Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $84.29. 2,675,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

