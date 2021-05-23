Beam Global (BEEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 24th. Analysts expect Beam Global to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. On average, analysts expect Beam Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.61. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

BEEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Beam Global in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

