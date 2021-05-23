Beer Money 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $27,362.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last week, Beer Money has traded down 44% against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $165,376.92 and approximately $27,362.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00058031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.62 or 0.00826445 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,662.65 or 0.07841574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00078010 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

BEER is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 399,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.