BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BRBR. Truist raised BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Consumer Edge raised BellRing Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BellRing Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.62.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.10. 477,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,874. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.91.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.25 million. Equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.