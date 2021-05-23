BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

BRBR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.10. 477,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,874. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut BellRing Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised BellRing Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.62.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

