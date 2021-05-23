Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WBRBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wienerberger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wienerberger presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS WBRBY opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. Wienerberger has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.091 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

