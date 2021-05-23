BetterBetting Achieves Market Cap of $232.69 Million (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00058135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.27 or 0.00837984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.49 or 0.07766524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00077447 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

