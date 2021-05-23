BidiPass Hits Market Capitalization of $401,104.37 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $401,104.37 and $14,269.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00058031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.62 or 0.00826445 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,662.65 or 0.07841574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00078010 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

