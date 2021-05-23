Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Trading Up 6.1%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares were up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.45. Approximately 18,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,207,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

A number of analysts have commented on BGFV shares. TheStreet upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $637.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.92.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director David Jessick sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,345 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 480,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 41,761 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 349.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 109,316 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

