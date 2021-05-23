Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to announce sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $326,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BIG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.19. 405,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,640. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average of $57.94. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

