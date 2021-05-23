Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $648.68 million-$663.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.49 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.70.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $102.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,185,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,920. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.25. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.