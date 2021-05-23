BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.02 Million

Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report $22.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 667.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $85.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.31 million to $104.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $171.49 million, with estimates ranging from $128.96 million to $234.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

