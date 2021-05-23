BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.02 Million

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report $22.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 667.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $85.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.31 million to $104.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $171.49 million, with estimates ranging from $128.96 million to $234.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.