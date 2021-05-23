Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will report sales of $56.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.76 million and the lowest is $50.37 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted sales of $9.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 478.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $258.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.21 million to $282.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $558.88 million, with estimates ranging from $442.76 million to $635.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHVN. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded up $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,166. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.46.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

